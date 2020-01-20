GOODWIN, Barrie:
On January 17, 2020, unexpectedly but peacefully at home, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sandra, loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Scott and Mayurie, Angela and Rob, proud loving grandad of Alex, Amie; Oliver, and Emily, loved son of the late Nellie and Frank. Special thanks to friends and health professionals who have helped Barrie through his recent health issues. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Barrie Goodwin, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to Celebrate Barrie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, January 24, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 20, 2020