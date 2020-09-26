BROWNING, Barrie
Alexander (Baz, Poppa):
July 17, 2020
Rhonda, Kirsty and Ashley wish to sincerely thank our immediate and extended families for travelling to Christchurch to be with us for Barrie's funeral. All those who have phoned, visited, sent cards, flowers and plants we appreciate your continuing support. To the many MSD staff, past and present plus Lyle, thank you for showing us just how much you thought of Barrie by coming to be with us as we celebrated his life. Julie, Rob and Jacquie from Lamb & Hayward your expertise in helping us carry out Barrie's final wishes made our journey easier to endure. Thank you also to anyone who donated to Nurse Maude. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
