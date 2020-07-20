BROWNING,
Barrie Alexander:
On July 17, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, with his family. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Rhonda. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Kirsty and Aaron, Ashley and Ruth. Amazing Grandad Baz of Hannah and Liam. Eldest son of the late Alex and Joyce. Cherished family member of the late Jim and Sheena and the extended Barclay Clan. Special thanks to the Nurses and support staff at B.M.T.U. Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Barrie Browning, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Barrie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, July 22, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2020