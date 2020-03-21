Barrie ALFORD

Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Northbrook Chapel
Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road)
Rangiora
Death Notice

ALFORD, Barrie Erle:
Of Rangiora. Passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, aged 86. Much loved husband of Fay, father and father-in-law of Judy and Bill, and Lois and Howard, and adored grandad of Claire, Laura, Erin and Erin's husband Matt. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Order Of St John Rangiora would be appreciated and can be made online. A service for Barrie will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Tuesday, March 24, at 11.00am. A private cremation thereafter. Gulliver & Tyler will be conducting the funeral in accordance with the Ministry of Health regulations regarding public events and gatherings.

Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020
