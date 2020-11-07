HALL,
George Barclay (Barclay):
13 October 1934 -
3 November 2020
Suddenly after a short illness, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Rosemary, loved father and father-in-law of Jeff and Margo, Anne and Andrew Owen, Stuart and John, and a loved grandfather of George, Olivia, and Robert; and Jack, and Emma. We would like to acknowledge the Haematology and Anthony Wilding Teams for their wonderful care and support. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Barclay's life will be held in the Lincoln Union Church, 20 James Street, Lincoln, on Wednesday, November 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020