WILKINSON, Barbara Anne:
Reg. No.79561 Cpl. RNZAF. On February 27, 2020, aged 79 years. Loving wife of Matt, mother of Joyce and Russell (Australia), and Donna (Canada), nana of Owen; Quentin, and Alex, sister and sister-in-law of Margaret Condon, Eric and Judy Martin, Graeme Martin (deceased), and Jenny Horn. Special thanks to Dr Tony Stoop, and the staff of Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Barbara. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Wilkinson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Barbara will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, March 5, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020