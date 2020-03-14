Barbara TWEEDY

Death Notice

TWEEDY, Barbara Esther:
On March 12, 2020, passed away peacefully at Thorrington Retirement Village, aged 72 years. Former wife of the late Gavin. Dearly loved mother of Stephen, loved grandma of Alyssa, Oliver, and Bella. Loving sister of John, Faye, and Liz. Loved dearly by all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the Tweedy family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, March 18, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020
