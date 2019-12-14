TUCKER, Barbara Mary:
Passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of Don, loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Sue, Jo and Al, treasured Gran of Blake, Ethan and Viv. Loved sister of the late Rita and Jimmy, and sister-in-law of Ivor and Anne, Nancy and the late Merv, and Beverley, and a much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr Jenny Lawrenson and staff at Lincoln Medical Centre, the staff from the Nurse Maude Home Care team, the staff from Anthony Wilding Hospital, and to Janette Ritchie, for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Tucker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the Lincoln Event Centre, 15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln, on Thursday, December 19, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 14, 2019