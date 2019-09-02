TAYLOR, Barbara Ann:
Suddenly at home, on Friday, August 30, 2019. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony, loved mum of Lisa and Adam and loved nana of Breyarna and Bobbie. In lieu of flowers, donations to help offset Barbara's funeral expenses would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A special thank you to the management and staff at Baker Boys for everything they have done to help. A service to celebrate and remember Barbara's life, will be held at her home, 87 Kerrs Road, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2019