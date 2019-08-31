STEVENSON, Barbara Mary:
On August 26, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex, much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Rosalyn and Richard, Wendy and Don, Yvonne and Geoff, and Glenn, loved Nana to Ben and Micaela, Rachel and Adam, and Troy, and loved Stevie to Charlie. At Barbara's request, a private family service has been held. Barbara's family would like to acknowledge the care provided by medical staff that looked after their Mum during her recent admissions. Messages to Stevenson Family, 10 Cadogan Street, Christchurch 8023.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019