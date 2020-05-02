SMITH, Barbara Florence:
Passed away peacefully April 29, 2020. Dearly loved mother to Angela and Kieran, Carryn and Anshul, Chris, Anslie and Phil, Nicola and Rene, and Susanne and Ricki. Loved Nana to Kayla and Steve, Jake, Jasmine, Darius, Camerin, Toni-Lee, Nicholas, Seddon, Christopher, E'siah, Mika, Khaiman, Raana, Jessica, Jayden, Cody and Kylie, and loved Great-Nana to Maddison and Cairo. She will be missed. A very special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Bainswood on Victoria. A Private Cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020