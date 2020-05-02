Barbara SMITH

Guest Book
  • "A very old friend from a long time ago in New Brighton rip..."
    - carla price(Phillpott)
Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Funeral Services
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Death Notice

SMITH, Barbara Florence:
Passed away peacefully April 29, 2020. Dearly loved mother to Angela and Kieran, Carryn and Anshul, Chris, Anslie and Phil, Nicola and Rene, and Susanne and Ricki. Loved Nana to Kayla and Steve, Jake, Jasmine, Darius, Camerin, Toni-Lee, Nicholas, Seddon, Christopher, E'siah, Mika, Khaiman, Raana, Jessica, Jayden, Cody and Kylie, and loved Great-Nana to Maddison and Cairo. She will be missed. A very special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Bainswood on Victoria. A Private Cremation has taken place.

Published in The Press on May 2, 2020
