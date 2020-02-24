Barbara SHEPHERD

Guest Book
  • "Barbara you were the most amazing Grandmother, dearly loved..."
    - Gail Shepherd
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue
View Map
Death Notice


logoSHEPHERD,
Barbara Ellen Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully, in her daughter's arms, on Friday, February 21, 2020, in her 93rd year. Adored wife of the late Frank. Cherished mother of the late Desmond, Terry, the late Anthea, John, Lea, Roger, and Frank. Much loved grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Shepherd Family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Friday, February 28, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.