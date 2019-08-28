Barbara READER

READER, Barbara Joyce:
Peacefully, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at home with her loving family at her side, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda, Michael, Ken, Dereck, and Lesley. A dearly loved nan, grandma, sister, aunty, and friend to many. Special thanks to Chris from Access for her love and care of mum. Messages may be addressed to the Reader Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Friday, August 30, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 28, 2019
