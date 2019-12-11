QUINN, Barbara Ann
(formerly Murcott):
Taken from us far too early on December 6, 2019, aged 41. The most amazing mum of Luke, Kayden, and Summer, treasured daughter of Chris, and Gerard, adored sister and sister-in-law of Mel and Chris, and Lana and Deane, and a loved niece, aunty, cousin, workmate and friend. Messages to 59 Power Road, Greymouth 7805. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be made at the service or posted to PO Box 32, Greymouth 7840. A Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, High Street, Greymouth, on Friday, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Dec. 11, 2019