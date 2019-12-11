Barbara QUINN

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you at this very sad time, we are so..."
Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
High Street,
Greymouth
View Map
Death Notice

QUINN, Barbara Ann
(formerly Murcott):
Taken from us far too early on December 6, 2019, aged 41. The most amazing mum of Luke, Kayden, and Summer, treasured daughter of Chris, and Gerard, adored sister and sister-in-law of Mel and Chris, and Lana and Deane, and a loved niece, aunty, cousin, workmate and friend. Messages to 59 Power Road, Greymouth 7805. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be made at the service or posted to PO Box 32, Greymouth 7840. A Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, High Street, Greymouth, on Friday, at 2.00pm, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.