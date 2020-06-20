O'CONNOR,
Barbara Mary (nee Barnes):
Family and friends of the late Barbara Mary O'Connor are invited to a Memorial Service to celebrate Barb's life. The service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, June 26, at 1.00pm. Messages may be addressed to the O'Connor family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to SPCA would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/bmoconnor3103.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020