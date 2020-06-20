Barbara O'CONNOR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara O'CONNOR.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Service
Friday, Jun. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

O'CONNOR,
Barbara Mary (nee Barnes):
Family and friends of the late Barbara Mary O'Connor are invited to a Memorial Service to celebrate Barb's life. The service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, June 26, at 1.00pm. Messages may be addressed to the O'Connor family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to SPCA would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/bmoconnor3103.


logo
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.