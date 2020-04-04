O'CONNOR, Barbara Mary

(Barb) (nee Barnes):

Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, aged 89. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Laurie. Adored by many pets and especially Beagle dogs. Loved daughter of Bert and Margaret Barnes of Spotswood, and loved sister of Margaret, Helen, Janet, Peter, Tom, Ian, Anne and Judith and their families. Much loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Grateful thanks to Barb's caregivers Rae and Annette, and also the staff at Ngaio Marsh Village for their sensitive and loving care of Barb and Laurie over the years. Messages may be sent to c/- John Rhind Funeral Directors, 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Donations to the RSPCA would be appreciated in memory of Barb. Donations can be made to The Canterbury Branch RSPCA Inc, Bank Account # 12-3109-0019825-21. A private cremation was held, and a memorial service will be at a later date when circumstances permit.





