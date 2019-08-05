MONK, Barbara Jean:

(Retired J.P)

Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Dixon House, Greymouth, dearly loved wife of the late Tui, loved mother and mother-in-law of Don and Yvonne, Marilyn and George Robertson, Bill and Nerida and the late Angela, loved nana of Sally, Leigh, Erin, Deirdre, Rebecca, James, Nigel, Shaun and Greg, and 21 great-grandchildren, daughter of the late James and Dorothy Gold, loved sister of Dorothy, Pamela and the late David, Joy, Bill and Robin and their families, and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Aged 94 years. Messages to 13 Nolan Crescent, Greymouth. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Dixon House "outings" fund would be appreciated and could be made at the service. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui St, Greymouth, on Wednesday at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Karoro Lawn Cemetery

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home

Greymouth



