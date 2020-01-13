McEWAN, Barbara Isobel:
Formerly of Christchurch, Hawarden and Ashburton. On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Barbara passed away peacefully, in her 95th year, surrounded by her family at Burwood Hospital. Much loved wife of Alan (deceased), and mother to Janet, Susan, Catherine and David. Adored grandma, great-grandma, aunt and mother-in-law. In keeping with her wishes, a simple service will be held on Wednesday, January 15. Details to follow in tomorrow's edition of The Press (Tuesday, January 14).
Published in The Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020