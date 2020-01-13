Barbara MCEWAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara MCEWAN.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

McEWAN, Barbara Isobel:
Formerly of Christchurch, Hawarden and Ashburton. On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Barbara passed away peacefully, in her 95th year, surrounded by her family at Burwood Hospital. Much loved wife of Alan (deceased), and mother to Janet, Susan, Catherine and David. Adored grandma, great-grandma, aunt and mother-in-law. In keeping with her wishes, a simple service will be held on Wednesday, January 15. Details to follow in tomorrow's edition of The Press (Tuesday, January 14).

logo
Published in The Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.