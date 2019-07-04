Barbara MANGOS

Peacefully at her home in Tauranga on July 3, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Leo. Much loved mother of Kerrin and Jane, Mark, Shelley and Steve Hughes, and Philip and Robyn. Treasured grandmother to her 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Eighteen years ago the "System" failed you, but for eighteen years you never failed us!! The family would appreciate you supporting the Waipuna Hospice as best you can. They have been so wonderful to Margaret. A service for Margaret will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday, July 5, at 2.00pm, followed by private burial. Messages to the Mangos family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.

Published in The Press on July 4, 2019
