LESLIE, Barbara Jean:
Passed away peacefully in the presence of family on September 11, 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved daughter of Ted and Florence Goulding, Ashburton (deceased). Dearly loved wife of Brian for 56 years. Much loved mum of Peter, Warick and Jason (Brisbane). Loved mother-in-law of Sandra and Linda. Cherished Nana of Courtney, Angus and Cameron. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will held in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Fergusson Street, Feilding, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1.30pm. Donations in memory of Barbara to the Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North. All messages to the Leslie family, c/- 112 West Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2020