Palmer Funeral Services
150 Harewood Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599422
LANGER,
Barbara (nee Blunden):
Born 1943 in Melbourne, Australia, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on August 21, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved mother of Brigid, and Kurt. A much loved Granny of Sean, Hannah, Ethan, Skye and Heidi.
"Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about learning to dance in the rain"
Messages may be addressed to The Langer Family c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, on Friday, August 30, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Aug. 27, 2019
