On October 8, 2020, peacefully at Addington Gardens, surrounded by family; aged 77 years. Cherished and loved wife of Keith, for 52 wonderful years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael-Shane, Wayne and Luci-May, special grandmother of Nataleigh, Eden, Brooklan, and a much loved and special daughter of the late Eric and Joyce Blake. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Jones family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Graveside Service for Barbara will be held in the Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road, Avonhead, on Tuesday, October 13, at 10.30am.

