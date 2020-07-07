HURLEY, Sister Barbara:
R.N.D.M.
On Sunday , July 5, 2020, peacefully at Nazareth House. Dearly loved Sister of the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions. Barbara was a blessing to her Sisters, family, and friends, and especially her beloved Samoan Community. Barbara will be remembered with great gratitude and affection.
Rest in Peace
Special thanks to all who have supported and loved Barbara over the years. Requiem Mass for Sister Barbara will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, Tomorrow (Wednesday, July 8), at 11.00am followed by burial at the Avonhead Park Cemetery, Hawthornden Road. A Vigil Service will be held at the Samoan Catholic Community Centre (Tafesilafa'i Centre), 140 Barbadoes Street, This Day (Tuesday), at 7.00pm. All Welcome.
Published in The Press from July 7 to July 8, 2020