HAY, Barbara Annie
(formerly Oldridge):
Passed away peacefully on Friday night, November 1, 2019, at Summerset in the Sun, Nelson; aged 99. Loved wife of the late David John (Jack) Oldridge and the late Robert John (Bert) Hay. Much loved and treasured mother to John and Elizabeth. Loved and loving Nans and Great-Nans to Luke and Merle, Joel, Lucy, Jenson and Leila. As per Barbara's wishes, her funeral will be private. John and Liz are incredibly grateful to all the staff at Summerset who cared for mum with such genuine kindness and love. Messages to Shone & Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, email:
