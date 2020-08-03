HANGER, Barbara Helen:
On July 30, 2020, slipped away peacefully at Parkstone Care Home, with family at her side, aged 82 years. Loving wife of the late Lyn, devoted mum and mother-in-law of Garry and Nicky, Lloyd and Oksana, Sandra and Brian Quinn, Tracey and the late Frank Reid, and a cherished Nan and Great-Nan. Thank you to the staff at Parkstone Care Home for their care of Barbara and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Hanger, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Barbara's wishes, a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2020