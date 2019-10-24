GUTRY, Barbara Anne
(Barb) (nee Mackenzie):
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, aged 72 years. Loved wife of Dave, fantastic and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jo and Mike Downs, Jacqui and Richard Past, and Robert and Jane Gutry, a much loved sister of John Mackenzie, and a loved and devoted nanny of Jack, Emma, Libby, Tom, Kate, Pippa, and Meg.
Sadly missed by her
family and friends.
Blessed to have this lovely woman in our lives.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barb Gutry, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate the life of Barb will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, October 29, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2019