Barbara GARGETT

GARGETT, Barbara Aileen
(nee Reidford):
On December 25, 2019, passed away peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare; aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David Gargett. Much loved Mum of Sandra and Peter, and mother-in-law of Rebecca and the late Michael. Special Grandma of Jason; Daniel, Bethany and Rachael. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at St Allisa Lifecare for their amazing care and support. Messages to the Gargett family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, December 30, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019
