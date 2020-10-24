FREDERICKS,
Barbara Milne (nee Coels):
25.01.1945 - 22.10.2020
Tenã tãtou kã uri o Kãi Te Pahi, Kãi te Ruahikihiki, Kãti Taoka me Kãti Moki.
He pãnui tenei mo kã uri o Taua Ann Parera Holmes no Otakou, Awarua me Waihopai, mo te hemoka o tona Mokopuna a Barbara Milne Fredericks (nee Coels).
Our Whãnau are saddened to advise you of the peaceful passing of our Taua at home in Port Chambers, Dunedin, on Thursday, October 22, 2020; at 75 years of age. Barbara is the Great-Granddaughter of Taua Ann Parera Holmes (nee Palmer) of Otakou, Awarua, and Waihopai. Grandaughter of the late Taua Albertina Trotter(nee Holmes), and daughter of the late Madeline Trotter and Vernon Coels. Older sister to Valerie, Vennessa, Jane (Vicky), Wendy (passed), Michelle and Craig. Wife of 57 years to John Cyrill Fredericks. Mother of Sonya Fredericks, Rayleen Fredericks, Nicky Fredericks, and Janeen Grant. Grandmother to Amy, Nick, Hannah, Kassidy-Rae and Colter. Great-Grandmother of Tyler, Mya, Ruby (Henare). Kaius, Kesae and soon to be born Baby Girl (Pupuo). A service for Barbara will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Wednesday, October 28, at 12.20pm.
Moe Mai rã e Kui,
Okioki atu rã ki o
Tpuna Whãea,
E karakaraka atu ki a koe.
E Kui, maraka mai kia
takihia e.
A livestreaming link will be shared to those who would like to attend virtually. Please make contact via email at
[email protected]
