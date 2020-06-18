FIFIELD, Barbara Beryl:
On June 15, 2020. Peacefully with family at her side at Wesley Care. Loved and loving wife of the late Graeme, loved mother and mother-in-law of Nevil and Kathryn, Bryan and Karen (Auckland), Philippa and Mike Hann, and Jenny and Terry Goulding (Queenstown), loved gran of Luke, Gemma, and Josh. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Fifield, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, June 22, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on June 18, 2020