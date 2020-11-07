EDWARDS, Barbara Mary:

Maurice, Cushla, Kylie, Renata and families wish to acknowledge everyone for the love and support shown to us on the loss of Barbara. We offer our heartfelt thanks to those who attended the funeral in person, many travelling long distances to do so, and via livestream. Thank you for the telephone calls, emails, cards, messages of condolence, floral tributes, for supplying meals, the cake fairy and the donations to Barbara's chosen charity, The Breast Cancer Foundation. Thank you to Dr Arthur Collins, Travis Medical Centre, the doctors and team at Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital, Nurse Maude, and Julie and Rob of Lamb and Hayward. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of your compassion and kindness. From Maurice, a special thank you to Cushla and Ian, Kylie and Woody, Renata and my Grandsons Zachary, Olly, Tommy, and Ryan for your perfect contribution to the service for our special lady.



