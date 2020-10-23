EDWARDS, Barbara Mary:
On October 21, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness, aged 71 years. Most loved and cherished soulmate and best friend of Maurice, loved and treasured Mum of Cushla and Ian, Kylie and Woody, and Renata, adored Nana of Zachary, Olly, Tommy, and Ryan, and a friend to many. Special thanks to the doctors and the Oncology team (Ward 26) at Christchurch Hospital. Their care, compassion and support meant a lot. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Edwards, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In memory of Barbara, donations to The Breast Cancer Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A celebration of Barbara's (Bid's) life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 28, at 10.00am. Private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2020