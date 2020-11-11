DUFF, Barbara Joan
(nee Bradford):
On November 6, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Robin, sister of Murray and the late Gail Bradford. Sister-in-law of Helen Bradford, Ian and Glenys Duff, Gowan and Jean Duff. Aunt of Kym, Ben, Lauren; Alison, Andrew; Robert, Anna, and Alastair. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Duff, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, November 18, at 2.00pm. Preceded by a private family committal service.
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2020