DEANS, Barbara Ruth
(Ruth) (nee Duncan):
Peacefully, on November 23, 2020, aged 91. Cherished wife of the late Adrian (Donny). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Charles and Jane; Penny and Andrew; Neil and Lynn; Lucinda and Mark. Dearly loved grandmother of Alexander, Catherine, and Georgina; Isabella, David, and Jamie; James, Nicholas, and Jonathon; Emily, Anna, and Fenella; Ben, Jack, and Guy. Proud great-grandmother of Lachlan, Matilda, and Jack. The family would like to thank Dr James Wong and the staff at Elmswood, including Magnolia and her team, and Val and her team, all of whom looked after Ruth so well. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ruth Deans, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Ruth's request a private Cremation has been held. The family will hold a celebration of Ruth's life at Riccarton House from 5-7pm on Monday, December 14, 2020. Friends and family are welcome.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020