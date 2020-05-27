DAWSON, Barbara Cardno:
On Friday, May 22, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital. Much loved mum of Stewart (dec) and Lynda, Elizabeth and Kevin, Isobel and Wayne, and Alex. Beloved grandmother to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and aunty. A loved friend of many. Messages to the Dawson Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Barbara will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road, on Friday, May 29, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2020