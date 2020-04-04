CRAFTS, Barbara Sarah:
On April 3, 2020, peacefully at Addington Gardens, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Hannah, and Leona and Mark Nicholas, adored nana of Carl, and Jamie; Lily, and Matt.
"Finally at peace after a
long battle, you will always
be in our hearts"
Special thanks to Dr Liz Mangan, Ward 25, Christchurch Hospital, Addington Gardens and mum's wonderful carer Donna. Due to the current restrictions of Covid-19, an immediate cremation will take place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020