On November 5, 2019, passed away peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, in her 95th year. Dearly and much loved wife of the late Jack, loving mother and mother-in-law of Stewart and Belinda, Scott and Lenin, loved 'Barb' of Thomas and Georgina, Fraser, and Rory, and great grandmother of Polly, and Jack. Special thanks to Val, and the wonderful nursing staff at Elmswood, for their care of Barbara for the last 2 weeks. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Barbara Callaway, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Barbara's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held at Elmswood Retirement Village's Community Centre, 56 Colwyn Street, Strowan, on November 20, at 5.00pm.







