BUUNK,
Barbara Ann (nee Crout):
Passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Much loved mother, grandma, sister, cousin, auntie and friend of many. She will be dearly missed and forever loved. Special thanks to the ICU team for their wonderful care. Messages for Barbara's family may be posted to the Buunk Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Barbara will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church Hornby, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2019