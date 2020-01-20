BUTTERFIELD,
Barbara Alice:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, aged 83, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Joe, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Megan and Henry van Dyk (Dunedin), Robert and Rebecca (England). Loved nan of Callum, Hamish, and Sean; Rory, and Hazel. Loved sister of Robyn (Christchurch), and much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Barbara will be held at St Philips & All Saints Church, Luxmore Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, January 21, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 157 Douglas Street, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020