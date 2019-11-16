BUTLAND,
Barbara Anne (nee Rae):
Born April 11, 1941. Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019, aged 78 years, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Colin, and cherished mother of Amanda and Toby and wife Mel, adored Nana of Finn, Eli and Joseph, much loved sister and sister-in-law to Stewart and Fran Rae (Christchurch), Billie Hobbs (Nelson), and Helen and Rob Seward (Auckland), and treasured aunt to all her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019