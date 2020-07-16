BURROWS, Barbara (Ann):
Sadly passed away on July 9, 2020, aged 81 years. Loved wife of the late Paddy 'Patrick Walter Burrows'. Sadly leaving behind her seven children; Dale, Kay, Kim, Tracy, Sean, Heath, and Kylie. Ann's daughters-in-law Claire, Avrill, and Amanda. Partners Ray, Jock, and Barbara. Her much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann's best friend for many years Doreen Brook. Ann will be sadly missed by her family and many special friends. At Ann's family's request a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on July 16, 2020