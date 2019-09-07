BRUCE, Barbara Mary
(nee Richards):
Passed away August 25, 2019, in Christchurch. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Norm, Arthur and Kay, Campbell and Mary, Lew and Caroline. Grandmother to Sam, Bob, Lawrence, Elliot, Amelia, Hannah, Daniel, Louisa, Ruth, Anna, Helen and a loved Aunty Barbs. A kind gentle caring soul who was liked by all those who knew her. Messages to the Bruce Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. At her request a private ceremony has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 7, 2019