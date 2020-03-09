Barbara ASHTON

Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 p.m.
ASHTON,
Barbara McShannon:
Peacefully on March 6, 2020; in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Don, loved daughter of the late Archie and Elsie Sutherland, loved and respected Mum of Lynnette, Barbara, Lachie, Sharron, Margaret, Janice, Kirk, and Elsie, and all of their extended family. A Service for Barbara will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Tuesday, March 10, at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 34 Huia Street, Saint Leonards, Dunedin 9022.

Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2020
