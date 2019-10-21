ANSELL, Barbara Florence:
On October 20, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved family friend of Lynn and the late Ian Russell, John and Fiona Russell, Andrew and Christina Russell, Simon, Rachel, and Aria Russell.
"An adventurous, inspirational, and independent lady
who will be sadly missed."
Special thanks to all the staff and carers at Diana Isaac, Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals for their care of Barbara over the recent years. The Funeral Service for Barbara will be held in the Knox Presbyterian Church, 28 Bealey Avenue, on Wednesday, October 23, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019