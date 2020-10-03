WHITE, Ayleen McLean:

Died peacefully at Nelson surrounded by family on October 1, 2020, aged 84 years. Loving wife and soulmate of the late John, 63 years married. Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, Granny and Great-Gran of David, Leigh, Zak, Niko; Phillipa and Gary, Alesha and Joe, Charlotte and Poppy; Timothy, Rebecca; Murray and Annemarie, Zoë and Ava; Peter and Robyn, Kimberley and Ben, Hayley, Mason, Taylor, Olivia; Braydon and Cody; Blake and Mariah. A celebration of Ayleen's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Vanguard Street, Nelson, at 1.00pm, on Monday, October 5, 2020. This would have been Ayleen's 85th birthday and she would have loved colourful clothes. Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's NZ Nelson/Tasman. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Stillwater Gardens and Flaxmore for all their love and care for Ayleen.





