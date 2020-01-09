GILLESPIE, Avon Richard:
Passed away unexpectedly on January 7, 2020, at Reefton Hospital, aged 57. Much loved son of Anne and the late Graham, father of Hannah, Amy, Joseph, Heidi, and Tavish, loved brother and brother-in-law of Guy and Jo, Helen and Wayne Dodge, and Jenny and Paul Faulkner, uncle of Daniel, Joel, Lauren, Kate, Sam, Jesse, Jessica, Kit, Rosie, and the late Luke, grandfather of Lewis, a great-uncle, cousin, and friend. Messages to 5 Brennan St, Reefton 7830. A Funeral Service for Avon will be held in the Reefton Union Church, on Sunday, at 2.00pm. Avon will then be laid to rest at Burkes Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Jan. 9, 2020