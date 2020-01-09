Avon GILLESPIE

Guest Book
  • "our thoughts are with you all at this sad time"
    - Shirley Christina Prior
Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Reefton Union Church
Death Notice

GILLESPIE, Avon Richard:
Passed away unexpectedly on January 7, 2020, at Reefton Hospital, aged 57. Much loved son of Anne and the late Graham, father of Hannah, Amy, Joseph, Heidi, and Tavish, loved brother and brother-in-law of Guy and Jo, Helen and Wayne Dodge, and Jenny and Paul Faulkner, uncle of Daniel, Joel, Lauren, Kate, Sam, Jesse, Jessica, Kit, Rosie, and the late Luke, grandfather of Lewis, a great-uncle, cousin, and friend. Messages to 5 Brennan St, Reefton 7830. A Funeral Service for Avon will be held in the Reefton Union Church, on Sunday, at 2.00pm. Avon will then be laid to rest at Burkes Creek Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.