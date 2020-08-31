STUART, Averil Daphne:

Passed away peacefully in Westport on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the company of her beloved family. In her 95th year. Best wee mate and loved wife of Bruce, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Henry, Brian and Cheryl, the late Dianne, Robert (deceased) and Maxine, Peter and Lyn, and Jan and Grant (Aust), a much loved nana and great-nana, and a loved sister and sister-in-law of Bill and Linda, and the late Colleen, and Terry. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Foote Ward and the District Nurses for your wonderful care of Averil. Messages c/- PO Box 483, Westport 7866. In lieu of flowers, donations to Buller District Nurses are appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Averil will be held at the FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby Street, Westport, on Wednesday, September 2, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, FDANZ



