Avealalo MASOE

Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Te Rangimarie Centre
360 Gloucester Street
Linwood
Death Notice

MASOE, Avealalo Manuele:
On December 3, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Always loved,
Always remembered.
A service to celebrate Avealalo's life will be held in the Te Rangimarie Centre, 360 Gloucester Street, Linwood, on Friday, December 6 at 10.30am, followed by burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Corner Cypress Street and Ruru Road. (Please note change of cemetery).

Published in The Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
