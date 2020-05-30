GODINET, August Hilary:
On May 25, 2020, suddenly at home. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best friend of the late Lynette. Much loved son of Sianiva. Dearly loved father of James, Rachael, and Sharon, Jason and Winnie. Devoted and adored Grandad to Emily, Luke; Valentia and Aviana. Much loved brother of the late Cathy. Adored brother-in-law of Denise.
Rest in peace Dad,
our hearts are broken but we find comfort that you are finally reunited with our beautiful Mum.
Messages may be sent to PO Box 130042, City East, Christchurch 8141. Due to current restrictions and family travel, funeral details will be advised at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020