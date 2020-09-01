SWENEY, Audrey Rose:
Peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Norris. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Lois (Christchurch), Linda and Frank (deceased) Wall (Hokitika), Jennifer and Phillip Barry (Perth W.A), Debbie and Paul Thistoll (Canterbury), and the late Russell. A much loved nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend. Messages to 199 Whitecliffs Road, RD1, Coalgate 7673. At Audrey's request a private famly service has been held.
