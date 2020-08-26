SMITH,
Audrey Beatrice Claire
(nee Taylor):
On August 24, 2020, in Christchurch (formerly of Mabel Bush, Invercargill); aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Des, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephanie and Brian Doig, and Megan and Craig Smith, and a loving Gran of Laura and Hannah Doig, Henry and Amy Smith. The family would like to thank all those who have cared for and supported Audrey over these last few months. Messages to the Smith family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Due to the current Ministry of Health restrictions, a private family service will be held.
Published in The Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020